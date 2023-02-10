1-Year-Old With Backache Has a “Long Tale” to Tell

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As adults, we tend to think we sort of corner the market on things like backaches and long, stressful days. But toddlers have their own type of stress; not to mention, they're always listening to what we're saying. So perhaps it's no surprise if toddlers have their own breakdowns from time to time.

In this hilarious video from @amayamwiti , we meet a 1-year-old with a backache. Her back's hurting, and not just that, but she has a "long tale." A long tale? A long tale to tell about her long day, we can assume.

OMG she's so ridiculously adorable. Why does her poor little back hurt? Does she need a little mini massage? Clearly she's been playing pretty hard. "I'll let you know if we get an explanation," wrote her mom. "Must be hard work being a 1-year-old." Perhaps at some point, this little cutie will tell her "long tale" and then we'll know all about why she has a backache.

Commenters thought she was just the cutest little thing, and some had similar stories to share.

"I was 5 and didn't wanna go somewhere so I told my mom I had period cramps but I called them 'crumps'"

"I guess it's time to take my baby to a spa"

"she's tired of carrying that beauty all by herself"

Yup, that must be the one...she's tired of bearing the burden of being so cute. Hopefully her back feels better soon!

