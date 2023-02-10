Did The Washington Wizards Get Robbed For Allstar Weekend?

The Washington Wizards didn’t receive any all star invitations for this season. Why was that the case?

This time next weekend will be a time celebrated for everyone in the NBA. It will be a joyous time and occasion. Some may be in a different country enjoying a break from the grind of the NBA while others will be in Utah enjoying the all star festivities or participating in them.

The 2023 NBA Allstar Weekend is set to begin Friday February 17th, 2023. The All Star teams have been announced for both the All Star Game and the Rising Star Challenge as well. The roster has been set for the Dunk Contest and Three Point Contest as well. However, one thing that stood out which is a bit alarming is the fact that no one from the Washington Wizards received an invitation for anything.

You can make the case for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma not being named to the all star team. Bradley Beal usually makes the team as well however injuries have gotten the best of him this season. What is unfortunate is the fact that Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis didn’t get an invitation for the Rising Star Challenge. So, why is this the case?

What is the deal with Johnny Davis and Corey Kispert? - Tyrone Montgomery Jr.

For starters, both Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis hasn’t been able to lock up a ton of minutes early on into the season. They both have been injury riddled this season. Once Kispert returned from injury, he may have been too far behind from the other Rising Star Candidates to even catch up. Corey Kispert is a solid player and certainly deserves a spot somewhere in the NBA. However, his inconsistencies and lack of opportunities have cost him in this moment of opportunity.

Johnny Davis on the other hand is what I like to call a project. He has been given the red shirt outlook this season as the Wizards simply haven’t given him much of a chance to showcase his talents and abilities. Coaching is to blame in this regard because Johnny Davis was drafted with the #10 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. He has spent a ton of time in the G-League affiliate of the Washington Wizards this season. With that being the case, there is no wonder why he didn’t get an invitation for All Star Weekend. Hopefully both Davis and Kispert can have a resurgence during the second half of the season.