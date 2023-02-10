Which Washington Wizard Will Be Released?

More moves are to be made even after the NBA Trade Deadline. What is next for the Washington Wizards?

The NBA trade deadline has passed and history has been made. Every team in the NBA besides the Miami Heat , Chicago Bulls , and Cleveland Cavaliers have made a deal. Indeed, this was by far one of the busiest NBA Trade Deadlines in NBA History.

A lot of teams have improved and gotten better and are ready to make a run at a championship. Some teams decided to get worst to improve their chances in the NBA Lottery and Draft so they can have a shot at a generation talent in Victor Wembanyama. The Washington Wizards have one more move and trick up their sleeve and that is to save some money and create an open roster spot.

The Will Barton experience hasn’t worked thus far in Washington - USA Today

Washington signed G/F Will Barton this past offseason. The move was a no brainer. He had a previous bond with Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. in Denver with the Nuggets. While with the Nuggets, Barton became one of the best three point shooters in the league. Unfortunately, that haven’t carried over during his time with the Wizards. The Washington Wizards are expected to part ways with the veteran.









This move is certainly a shocking move. Why didn’t the Wizards simply try to trade him for some draft capital. He surely will be a highly coveted player once he hits the waiver wire and free agency. With this move, expect the Washington Wizards to give Johnny Davis the green light. He should get more playing time and further his development towards this second half of the season now that Will Barton is expected to be bought out.