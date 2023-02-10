Chinese military balloons have been entering Taiwan’s airspace “very frequently” for years, according to a Financial Times report.“They come very frequently, the last one just a few weeks ago,” one Taiwanese official said.Another official said the balloons are floating over Taiwan on average once per month. Taiwan has detected “dozens” of China’s balloons in recent years, FT reported.The alarming admission comes as tensions mount around the world over China’s sweeping global aerial surveillance program, which U.S. officials say has targeted over 40 countries across five continents. For Taiwan, the slew of balloons coincides with growing suspicions that Chinese President Xi...

