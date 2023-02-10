Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World
When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
US Gov Report Shows Why Russia's Hypersonic Superweapon Claims Are Fishy
Hypersonic weapons are all the rage right now, with Russia and China both positioning the ultra-fast and maneuverable missiles as nigh-unbeatable superweapons, but a new report from Congress pointed out the new weapon’s limitations and highlights that there’s still a long way to go before they’re a reality.
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon
DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
CNN's Will Ripley looks back at China's history of looking upward to near space for the future of their defense systems.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
A wakeup call from China: What Congress must do now
Americans received a wake-up call when China flew a spy balloon, many times the size of those in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, across the breadth of the United States. China is intent on displacing the United States and reordering the international system with the Middle Kingdom and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sitting firmly…
New Hotspot Revealed for China’s Army of Spy Balloons
Chinese military balloons have been entering Taiwan’s airspace “very frequently” for years, according to a Financial Times report.“They come very frequently, the last one just a few weeks ago,” one Taiwanese official said.Another official said the balloons are floating over Taiwan on average once per month. Taiwan has detected “dozens” of China’s balloons in recent years, FT reported.The alarming admission comes as tensions mount around the world over China’s sweeping global aerial surveillance program, which U.S. officials say has targeted over 40 countries across five continents. For Taiwan, the slew of balloons coincides with growing suspicions that Chinese President Xi...
Thanks to China, the US-India partnership is finally coming to fruition
On balance, India could be the best bet for the U.S. in its competition with China.
US Slams The Door On China's State Sponsored Balloon Program; 6 State Sponsored Entities Blacklisted In Response.
The US government has identified six Chinese entities as key supporters of Beijing’s military modernization efforts. Antony Blinken the U. S Secretary of State, has taken action against these entities to protect American security and sovereignty by enforcing regulatory powers when necessary.
Russia State TV Says Eliminating U.S. Military Is Ultimate Goal
A pundit called for American military assets to be removed from Europe and Asia, but suggested the ultimate goal was the demilitarization of the U.S.
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
Today's D Brief: Russian missile flies over Moldova; SpaceX drops Ukraine military access; US tests ICBM; Lula to the WH; And a bit more.
Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian energy infrastructure targets on Friday, with some of the projectiles flying into Moldovan airspace along the way, according to Moldova’s defense chief. At least one missile traveled “over the town of Mocra in the Transnistrian region and, later, over the town of Cosauți in the Soroca district, heading towards Ukraine,” the military said in a statement, and emphasized that it “strongly condemns” the violation of its airspace, which occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local.
Balloon Intrusion Shows China's Regime Is Planning for War | Opinion
The balloon's path suggests China is gathering intelligence for either a first or second strike on America's nukes.
Largest Russian Weapons Manufacturers
Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announced plans to increase the country’s defense spending by 50% in 2023. Even before the war began in February 2022, the military had long been a top priority for the Russian government. According to World Bank data, Russia’s military expenditures in the last […]
Russia likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles near Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles in a single, failed attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday, as one pro-Russian blogger warned of a "crisis" in troop command.
