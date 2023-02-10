Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews To Decide Soon on Their Futures

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane spoke about his future and the New York Rangers as he and Jonathan Toews have a clearer timeline on making a decision.

For months, pundits and fans have wondered whether longtime Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will waive their no-movement clauses this season. With the March 3 trade deadline fast approaching, that decision is expected soon.

Kane spoke to reporters on Friday and said he expects to decide in the next 10 days or so. He also thought about the New York Rangers after they traded for Vladimir Tarasenko. The Rangers were linked to Patrick Kane for months, and Thursday's trade takes them out of the bidding for the Blackhawks star.

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," Kane said . "It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is."

On Tuesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Kane and Toews should make their intentions known about 10 days before the deadline. Of the two, Kane is drawing the most interest among other clubs. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported teams with an interest in the 34-year-old winger will be informed about seven-to-10 days if he'll opt for a trade.

NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis cited ESPN's Emily Kaplan saying the Rangers were concerned over Kane's reported hip injury. Roumeliotis dismissed it as overblown, pointing out that Kane's been playing with the ailment for several years. He believes the decline in the winger's production this season is tied to the Blackhawks' depleted roster.

Nevertheless, TSN's Chris Johnston believes the odds of Kane getting traded by March 3 are now slimmer with the Rangers out of the running due to his short list of trade destinations.

As for Toews, The Athletic's Shayna Goldman recently listed the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars as six teams that could (and should) be in the mix for the Blackhawks captain.

NHL Network's Mike Johnson included Toews with St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly and Detroit's Dylan Larkin as potential options for the Hurricanes to address their need for a second-line center.