Prince William & Kate Middelton To Make Appearance At Upcoming Award Show

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be attending the 2023 BAFTAs later this month and its the first time the royal couple will attend in two years. According to People , Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, February 10th, that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be in attendance at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 19th. The event will also mark their debut outing with their new titles which were given to them by King Charles II following Queen Elizabeth II' s death in September 2022.

The royal couple hasn't attended the BAFTAs since 2020 as Prince William backed out of an appearance in 2021 due to his grandfather Prince Philip 's passing away the day before. In 2022, the couple skipped the ceremony due to "diary constraints." The last time the two hit the BAFTAs red carpet, Princess Kate wore a stunning gold and white Alexander McQueen gown and Prince William looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.

Photo: AFP

Last month, Prince William and Kate made their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry 's explosive new memoir Spare , and of course, they were asked about it. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a trip to Liverpool and the nearby area just two days after Harry's memoir hit the shelves and he sat down for several promotional interviews .

As they made their way into the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Kate and William smiled and waved and onlookers as reporters shouted questions about their thoughts on Prince Harry's memoir. The royal family has stayed silent on the matter but a recent report claimed that King Charles wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation in May and wishes for his son to be "back in the family."