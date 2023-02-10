Sex Offender Chokes Woman, Flees, Injures Lititz Officer, Police Say

Derek Alan Manz. Photo Credit: Megan's Law (center); Lititz Borough Police (left, right)

A 28-year-old registered sex offender who has a pending charge for injuring a police officer turned himself in for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, on Friday, February 10, 2023, authorities say.

Derek Alan Manz already had two active cases against him in Lititz after he supposedly choked a woman in a home in the 400 Block of West Marion Street and assaulted an officer while fleeing back in November 2022, as Daily Voice previously reported.

While out on surety bonds totaling $30,000 for those charges sometime between Nov. 3 and Feb. 5 he "had unlawful contact with a child, under the age of 13 years."

A warrant for his arrest was issued on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Minors.

He self-surrendered before Magisterial District Judges Edward A. Tobin and was released on $150,000, according to his latest court docket.

Manz has a criminal record in Lancaster County with charges including drug use in 2016, resisting arrest and public drunkenness in 2014, and sexually assaulting a child between the age of 8 and 16 in July 2013, court records show.

He served prison time, work release, and then probation for the above charges, and was under "Active Supervision" as well as being registered as a sex offender at the time of this latest incident, court documents detail.

All of his cases are moving forward and are set before Magisterial District Judges Edward A. Tobin, his next appearance will be the preliminary hearing for the child sex assault on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

