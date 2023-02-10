Open in App
Daily Mail

Three inmates escape from a prison van in New Zealand

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Daily Mail Australia,

6 days ago

A manhunt is underway after three prisoners escaped from a prison van in New Zealand while being transported from jail.

The men, who have not been named, escaped from a van taking them to Auckland's Mt Eden prison on Friday afternoon.

They are believed to have sprinted across Mt Wellington highway before taking a bystander's car and fleeing the scene.

'Public safety is our top priority. Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out,' Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales told Newshub .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdkKv_0kjM9DK100

Superintendant Shanan Gray said police were still hunting the prisoners.

He asked anybody who saw the remand prisoners escape to contact police.

'This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided once they become available,' he added.

The escape comes just days after Mt Eden prisoners started a riot with two prisoners destroying a recreation room while others lit a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1fs6_0kjM9DK100

In 2015, the prison became infamous when a series of videos showing fight clubs inside the cells were leaked.

UK firm Serco was in charge of the prison at the time but later lost the contract with it being handed back to the New Zealand Department of Corrections.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Ex-trucking co-owner sentenced for bank fraud, facing livestock neglect charges
Cedar Falls, IA20 days ago
Federal agents discovered a dumpster filled with almost 250 working rifles and shotguns in Oklahoma, and allege that a man was given 2 free shotguns to hang on his wall
Oklahoma City, OK12 days ago
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
Waterville, ME9 days ago
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
Richwood, WV10 days ago
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Hillsboro, IL28 days ago
Officer accused in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly assaulted prison inmate, 2016 lawsuit says
Memphis, TN22 days ago
Alex Murdaugh Jury Shown GRUESOME New Crime Scene Photos Showing Aftermath Of The Bloody Attack On His Wife & Son
Islandton, SC16 days ago
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
Chicago, IL16 days ago
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, MD25 days ago
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
Pomona, CA28 days ago
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Kansas City, KS23 days ago
16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say
Macclenny, FL17 days ago
Leonard Taylor, set to be executed Tuesday, helped innocent man win freedom from MO prison
Saint Louis, MO10 days ago
California prison inmate reentry program provides crucial support to break the cycle
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
Fort Smith, AR28 days ago
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
Cleveland, MS7 days ago
Dozens of ‘violent offenders’ transferred from Illinois penitentiary by order of Federal Bureau of Prisons
Thomson, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy