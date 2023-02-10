'The Last of Us' airs early this week: How to watch

Liane Hentscher/HBO

If you're not watching "The Last of Us," then you must be living in a bunker deeper than Bill's survivalist basement. But if you have been caught by the Cordyceps craze, we've got some good news for you: Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" premieres tonight.

The gritty HBO series, based on the popular Playstation video game of the same name , has been grabbing headlines since its debut. But following "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey's appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 4, its fanbase seems to be growing faster than an infectious fungus. If you've yet to join the masses, here's how to watch "The Last of Us" for free , and what you need to know about tonight's new episode.

Titled "Endure and Survive," Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" sees Joel and Ellie collide with Henry and Sam, while Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) continues her unknowing search for all four of the accidental fugitives. Based on the trailer, it appears the action in Kansas City is about to heat up.

This week, due to Sunday's slate of football, Rihanna and the 2023 Puppy Bowl , Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" will be released early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. Meaning you can stream Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" starting tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

"The Last of Us" is up in viewership overall by 60% since its debut, with last week's episode reaching 7.5 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts. Episode 1 of "The Last of Us" is now streaming totally free on HBO Max.

If you've yet to join the crowd, it's not too late. Whether you only want to check out Melanie Lynskey's story in "The Last of Us," or are here to find out when the next episode is dropping, keep reading to find out where to watch HBO's "The Last of Us."

Where to stream "The Last of Us"

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The new video game adaptation is currently streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes typically dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

However, tonight's episode of "The Last of Us" will be released early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. You can stream Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" starting tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. The fifth episode will also still air on HBO at its regularly scheduled time.

How much does HBO Max cost?

An ad-supported HBO Max plan will cost you $10 per month, and an ad-free one will cost $16 per month.

HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Where to watch "The Last of Us" for free?

While HBO Max doesn't currently offer a free trial, you can check out the first episode of select HBO series for free -- including the first episode of "The Last of Us," plus hits like " House of the Dragon ," " The White Lotus " and more.

The Last of Us" Episode 1, now streaming free on HBO Max

Who stars in "The Last of Us" cast?

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The adaptation of the 2013 Playstation 3 video game stars Pedro Pescal and Bella Ramsey alongside Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Melanie Lynskey and more.

