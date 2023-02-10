FloraJoy Florist Popup Stem Bar at Nutley's Hyssop Apothecary Saturday

FloraJoy Florist will host a "Popup Stem Bar" at our Nutley Apothecary Saturday Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary LLC is at 674 Bloomfield Ave., just a few doors north of the intersection of Bloomfield Ave. and High St. “Nutley’s little natural corner” according to Spinelli is also the home of an organic dry cleaner, an organic spa, and an oxygen bar. Parking is available in front of the shop and there is a parking spot on the side of the building.



