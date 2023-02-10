Open in App
Nutley, NJ
FloraJoy Florist Popup Stem Bar at Nutley's Hyssop Apothecary Saturday

By John Lee,

6 days ago

FloraJoy Florist will host a "Popup Stem Bar" at our Nutley Apothecary Saturday Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Related Article: Cocoa Rose from Nutley's Hyssop Beauty Apothecary featured in Vanity Fair

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary LLC is at 674 Bloomfield Ave., just a few doors north of the intersection of Bloomfield Ave. and High St. “Nutley’s little natural corner” according to Spinelli is also the home of an organic dry cleaner, an organic spa, and an oxygen bar. Parking is available in front of the shop and there is a parking spot on the side of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25liwl_0kjM93a000

