Super Bowl LVII: Where to Watch the Game on Sunday

BELMAR & LAKE COMO, NJ — Whether you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, you’re likely going to need some grub and drinks for Super Bowl LVII. With a lot of take-out options and drink deals in the area, TAPinto has provided a guide for what Belmar and Lake Como joints have to offer.

Anchor Tavern, located at 713 Main Street, has a slew of deals for the big game. For those looking to watch at home with some pals, Anchor Tavern is offering a special chicken wing take-out deal. For $95, customers can bring a full tray of Anchor Tavern’s chicken wings home to the party. Call 732-280-2232 today to order your wing tray.

Those looking to watch the game in Anchor Tavern itself will have the opportunity to enjoy an all-day happy hour. Anchor’s happy hour entails discounted domestic and crafted beers, select wines, and hard seltzers, as well as discounted small plates like street tacos, empanadas, wings, and more.

Jack’s by the Tracks will also have game-day specials, which will feature $4 Dos Equis canned margaritas, $5 White Claws and High Noons, $5 well drinks and house wines, as well as discounted draft beers. In addition, Jack’s by the Tracks will offer a buy one appetizer and get another half-off deal. The game-day specials will start at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Football fans can also make their way over to Lake Como and pay a visit to Bar Anticipation, located at 703 16th Avenue. Bar Anticipation’s Super Bowl watch party will be hosted by MC Gotts & The Wrat Crew. Additionally, the bar will offer drink deals, specifically with Miller Lite. The Miller Lite deals include $3 pints, $3.50 bottles, and $7 pitchers. There are also $2 Yuengling flights available.

Bar Anticipation expects its patrons to build up an appetite by the time Rihanna performs the Halftime Show, so a complimentary buffet featuring hot dogs, sausage and peppers, pasta, and more will be available. There will also be giveaways during halftime.

Joe’s Surf Shack, located at 415 18th Avenue, Lake Como, is having a special deal on wing take-out as well. The wing deals are as follows; $35 for 25 wings, $70 for 50 wings, $105 for 75 wings, and $140 for 100 wings. There are also a variety of wing sauces available including buffalo, smokey barbecue, teriyaki, and more.

Whether you’re picking up some wings to bring home to friends or family, or going out to one of the bars, be sure to get in front of the television by 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 to watch the big game.



