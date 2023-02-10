Cowboys demolish Molalla

The Crook County Cowboys jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 70-37 victory over the Molalla Indians Thursday night, Feb. 9 in Prineville.

The easy victory makes the Cowboys 7-0 in Tri-Valley Conference play and leaves the team just one win short of guaranteeing themselves a bye into the first round of the playoffs.

“We have been more consistent in the last two games,” Crook County head coach Jason Mumm said. “We haven't had a quarter where we have been bad in the last eight quarters. That's what we want. We want to hang our hats on defense and our ability to stop the other team from doing what they want to do and I thought we did that tonight.”

Tyson Martinez hit a three-pointer just seconds into the game, then Eddie Freauff grabbed a rebound and put the ball back in and the Cowboys led 5-0 less than a minute in. Following a timeout, Molalla, who was playing without their 6-6 post, Jack Davies, tried to battle their way back into the game. When Kyle Chavez scored with just over two minutes remaining in the period, the Indians were back to within four points at 10-6.

However, from that point on it was all Crook County. The Cowboys led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 37-13 at the half. The third quarter was more of the same. When Freauff had two consecutive fast break dunks early in the period, the crowd went wild, and the Cowboy defensive intensity seemed to pick up.

Crook County led 56-20 at the end of three periods and had already begun pulling their starters. Freauff, who played less than 20 minutes, led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Logan Mathews, who hit five three-point shots in the game, finished with 15 points, while Tyson Martinez was also in double figures with 12 points. Kiernan Teasdale, who pulled down nine rebounds, finished with eight points, while Zachary Levesque came off the bench to grab six rebounds and score six points for Crook County. Jace Jonas, who only played in the fourth quarter, added five points for the Cowboys.

“I think we played really good and that we kept the intensity up, especially in the third quarter when Eddie got those back-to-back dunks,” Levesque said. “”That really pushes us to keep our intensity up and keeps us going. Our coaches were always saying we feed off of our defense. We get intensity off defense and then after we play really good defense we can go down and score. I think we finally figured out that when we play really good defense we can transition and make a bucket.”

Molalla, which had just 20 rebounds as a team compared to 38 for the Cowboys, was led by Cole Harris who finished with seven points, while D.J. Shapland and Cameron Lopez each finished with five.

With the win, Crook County is now 7-0 in Tri-Valley Conference play and 13-7 overall, while Molalla fell to 0-7 in league play and 3-15 overall. Crook County plays at Gladstone, 3-3, 10-9, on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game. Should the Cowboys win they will have locked up the league title with two games still to play. However, Mumm cautions that the team cannot let their guard down.

“We still have some little things to get figured out and we can't relax now and say, oh, we're there, but the consistency piece is what we've been preaching and we've grown there,” he said. “We are starting to put it all together at the right time. We are never going to be perfect, but I want to get as close to perfect as we can, so I look at areas where we can clean up there and clean up there. I'm pleased with how we played tonight, but we've got a big one on Tuesday at Gladstone.”

Crook County 70, Molalla 37

at Crook County

Molalla 8 5 7 17 – 37

Crook County 16 21 19 14 – 70

Molalla – Cole Harris 7, Shapland 5, Lopez 5, Taylor 4, Reupena 3, King 3, Strohmeyer 2, Cox 2, Chavez 2, Mead 2, Clinton 2 Guerricagoltia, Marshall. Totals: 16 1-4 37.

Crook County – Eddie Freauff 20, Mathews 15, Martinez 12, Teasdale 8, Levesque 6, Jonas 5, West 2, Stefanek 2, Carr, Ossenkop, Lowenbach. Totals: 27 8-13 70.

Three-point goals – Molalla: Lopez, Shapland, Reupena, Harris. Crook County: Mathews 5, Martinez 2, Teasdale.