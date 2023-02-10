Open in App
New 'Fast X' trailer out now starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa and more

By Stephen Iervolino,

6 days ago

Universal Pictures on Friday debuted the new trailer to "Fast X," the penultimate movie in the "Fast and the Furious" saga.

The snippet doesn't skimp on insane stunts and stars, with EGOT winner Rita Moreno starting things off as Dom's grandmother, telling Toretto's clan, "I know that this road has been very hard. And yet here you are. Building this magnificent family."

The peace, however, doesn't last long.

Via flashbacks of 2011's "Fast Five," we learn that when Dom and his crew took out a drug kingpin in Rio De Janeiro, the kingpin's son Dante, played by Jason Momoa, now wants payback.

Via YouTube - PHOTO: A screen grab shows actor Jason Momoa in the movie 'Fast X' trailer

Momoa's character says in voiceover, "You built such a beautiful life. Filled with love and family ... you stole that from me. My future. My family. And now I'm gonna break yours, piece by piece."

Later, he taunts, "That's the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?"

The trailer also shows off series newcomers: Oscar winner Brie Larson, Alan Richtson of "Reacher" and "The Suicide Squad" star Daniela Melchior.

Via YouTube - PHOTO: A screen grab shows actress Brie Larson in the movie 'Fast X' trailer

Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw is also back, with Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as his mom Magdalene. Fellow Oscar winner Charlize Theron's baddie Cipher goes toe-to-toe with Michelle Rodriguez's Leddy.

John Cena returns, too, as Dom's "little" brother Jakob — this time fighting alongside Dom, after his heel turn in "Fast 9."

The coming attraction also teases a start to where it all began: a climactic street race between Dom, Dante and the Toretto clan. "We raced for respect," Dom says of the past. "Today I race to stop the bloodbath."

"Fast X" races into theaters May 19.

