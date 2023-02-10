Open in App
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kmIA_0kjM4oFV00

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the beating of another man who was found dead earlier this week in northeast Houston.

Tyrone Gray is charged with murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vq5su_0kjM4oFV00

RELATED: Houston's top cop paints optimistic picture that crime stats are down but 'still work to be done'

The identity of the victim, a 62-year-old man, has not been released.

At about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Houston police officers responded to an assault call at 8911 Bertwood Street near Tidwell Road.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been beaten to death.

Authorities said the two men were involved in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed.

Gray was found at the scene and arrested for an unrelated warrant.

After further investigation and referring to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Gray was charged.

SEE ALSO: Up to $5,000 reward offered in homeless man's still-unsolved killing on FM 1960 nearly a year ago

The video above is from our previous report on this story.
