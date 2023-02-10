Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the beating of another man who was found dead earlier this week in northeast Houston.

Tyrone Gray is charged with murder.

The identity of the victim, a 62-year-old man, has not been released.

At about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Houston police officers responded to an assault call at 8911 Bertwood Street near Tidwell Road.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been beaten to death.

Authorities said the two men were involved in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed.

Gray was found at the scene and arrested for an unrelated warrant.

After further investigation and referring to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Gray was charged.