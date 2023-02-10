What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Feb 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

You (Netflix)

Netflix is back with one of its biggest hits, splitting it up in two parts as it’s done over the past year to get people excited but really to encourage them to keep their subscriptions for a bit longer. “You” is back with its fourth season, relocating Joe Goldberg ( Penn Badgley ) to London, where he’s now a literature professor. How he got the accreditation? No one knows and suspend your disbelief. There, he predictably falls in love with another complicated and spooky woman.

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

The third season of “Love is Blind: After the Altar” is streaming on Netflix. Sadly, with the help of TikTok and social media, the reality TV is forced to play catchup to real life scandals that viewers have uncovered over the course of the past year. The new season picks up right where the last one left off, featuring couples trying to start families while others struggling to figure out what they want.

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Starring rom-com veterans Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon , “Your Place or Mine” follows Debbie and Peter, two old friends who find themselves reevaluating their lives and relationship after they swap homes for a week.

At Midnight (Paramount +)

“ At Midnight ” is another rom-com, starring Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro as a hotel manager and a Hollywood star who fall in love while she’s in Mexico shooting her new film. Boneta, who’s one of the film’s producers, talked about rom-coms and their power to make the setting into a novel character. “I’m from Mexico City, and I just saw this as a huge opportunity to show the beauty of Mexico,” he said.

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

“Somebody I Used to Know” stars Alison Brie as Ally, a workaholic who’s just lost her job and is going to her hometown to lick her wounds. There, she runs into her ex-boyfriend ( Jay Ellis ), who’s engaged and about to marry his perfect new girlfriend ( Kiersey Clemons ). Logically, Ally sticks around and tries her best to break them up.

Empire of Light (HBO Max)

“Empire of Light” is decidedly a darker and more contemplative take on romance than previous entries on this list, following a woman ( Olivia Colman ) who works at a cinema in a small English town in the ‘80s, and makes an unexpected connection with a coworker ( Michael Ward ).

Eight Grade (HBO Max)

Lastly, “Eight Grade” is newly available on HBO Max. The film, directed and written by Bo Burnham , follows Kayla ( Elsie Fisher ), a shy eight grader, as she copes with a stressfully awkward age in an era where its expected to bare it all in hopes of finding connections.