Producers Guild Reveals 2023 Innovation Award Nominees

The Producers Guild of America have announced the nominees for the PGA Innovation Award ahead of the 34th Annual PGA Awards , set to take place on Feb. 25. The PGA Innovation Award recognizes the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience.

The nominees, in alphabetical order, are Dance Monsters (Lime Pictures), Experience Yosemite (CityLights), Ghostbusters VR Academy (HOLOGATE), LeMusk – A Cinematic Sensory Experience (Intel Corporation), Lustration (New Canvas), On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World) (ASTREA), OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre (VRROOM), PerfectoVerse (Watch and Play), Stay Alive, My Son (UME Studios), Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party (Sawhorse Productions) and Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass (R/GA).

The PGA will honor the winning program as a whole, rather than the individual producers. As such, the producers of these programs are not required to go through the awards eligibility determination process.

Per a statement from the PGA, “The award honors exceptional distinctiveness, inventiveness and the impact of the submitted work in expanding the conventions of program format, content, audience interaction, production technique and delivery. This year’s nominees highlight access to historic moments, seamless application of AR/VR, and emotionally immersive experiences. The jury noted industry-wide emphasis on gaming, virtual togetherness and mass adoption of innovative technology.”

The inaugural prize, launched in 2019, went to the team behind “ Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode 1.” In 2022, the team behind “For All Mankind: Time Capsule,” an AR app created by Apple to promote the second season of For All Mankind , was honored with the award.

The recipient of the 2023 PGA Innovation Award, as well as the PGA Award winners of the short form category, will be announced during the nominee celebration event on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Winners of both will be highlighted during the PGA Awards ceremony on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.