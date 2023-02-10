Open in App
West Virginia State
Hinton News

Bill would require Holocaust education in WVa schools

By Hinton News,

6 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday.

The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

West Virginia would join about two dozen other states that require Holocaust education in schools. In the Holocaust, Nazi Germany systematically killed 6 million European Jews during World War II.

The bill also would require high schoolers to be taught about financial literacy.

