Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs.

According to documents obtained by Channel 11, mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in southwest suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.

He even listed that as his home address when he made a donation to Alexi Giannoulias for Secretary of State in September. Vallas is registered to vote in Chicago and lists his home as an apartment in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

His campaign staff said Vallas lives in Chicago while his wife lives in Palos Heights to care for her parents and Vallas’ mother. The County Assessor’s Office is now investigating whether the homeowner’s exemptions Vallas received in Palos Heights were proper, Channel 11 reports. If not…he could owe thousands of dollars to the county.

