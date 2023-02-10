Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRuxd_0kjLxcwq00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs.

According to documents obtained by Channel 11, mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in southwest suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.

He even listed that as his home address when he made a donation to Alexi Giannoulias for Secretary of State in September. Vallas is registered to vote in Chicago and lists his home as an apartment in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

His campaign staff said Vallas lives in Chicago while his wife lives in Palos Heights to care for her parents and Vallas’ mother. The County Assessor’s Office is now investigating whether the homeowner’s exemptions Vallas received in Palos Heights were proper, Channel 11 reports. If not…he could owe thousands of dollars to the county.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
Looking back at Lightfoot: Unpopular mayor seeks second term
Chicago, IL1 day ago
In run for mayor, Ald. Sophia King wants to rebuild bridges she says Mayor Lightfoot burned
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Poll: Lightfoot could miss runoff in Chicago mayoral race
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular
Parks District board approves Promontory Point landmark status: 'A magical place'
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Lori Lightfoot slammed for gaslighting Chicagoans over declining police numbers: 'Smoke and mirrors'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2023 Chicago Mayoral Election: Latest poll shows tight race between Lightfoot, Garcia and Vallas
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Voters less motivated by race in this mayoral election, poll suggests
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ja'Mal Green, youngest candidate for mayor, confident he "can take on this job"
Chicago, IL2 days ago
A Vallas-Johnson Runoff Would Be an Epic Six Weeks
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayoral race: New poll shows real opportunity to resurrect rainbow coalition
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rock Bottom Employees Were Blindsided By Layoff On Same Day Downtown Brewpub Abruptly Closed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on approval rating report, crime in a wide-ranging interview with WGN Morning News
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Early childhood education will receive major attention in proposed state budget, Pritzker says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency
Chicago, IL5 days ago
The ‘Puffy Coat Bandits’ Have Been Swiping Wallets, Purses From Chicago Diners For Months, Staffers Warn
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Former VP defrauds Chicago area hospital out of $622K: indictment
Darien, IL1 day ago
City was ‘negligent,’ showed ‘incompetence’ protecting Little Village from pollution, report finds
Chicago, IL1 day ago
It’s a deal: Bears close on Arlington Heights property, say stadium is no guarantee
Chicago, IL1 day ago
In wake of Michigan State shooting, Lincoln Park bar hopes to support community
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In Harvey
Harvey, IL3 days ago
Illinois' largest movie theater screen being built in Chicago suburb
Batavia, IL1 day ago
Fraud trial could reveal secrets about bank linked to convicted Patrick Daley Thompson
Chicago, IL3 days ago
District U-46 names new interim leader
Elgin, IL2 days ago
State plans to turn shuttered Southwest Side Kmart store into a shelter for migrants
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Man shot and killed in Far South Side laundromat parking lot: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3 seriously injured by fallen tree on Northwestern campus: Evanston Fire Department
Evanston, IL3 hours ago
Street cleaning program suspended in Evanston after fight caught on video
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Nearly all Touhy Park homeless encampment residents rehoused, alder says
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Woman allegedly drove van 120 mph while trying to flee officers on I-290
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Near North Side's ritzy Waldorf Astoria catches fire: CFD
Chicago, IL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy