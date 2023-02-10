Open in App
WEEI Sports Radio

Robert Kraft reveals how often he's spoken to Brady since his retirement

By Alex Reimer,

6 days ago

We know Tom Brady has spoken with Bill Belichick since retiring last week. But how about Robert Kraft?

In an interview Friday with Fox Business , the Patriots’ owner said he’s spoken to Brady on multiple occasions.

“I have had an opportunity to speak with him a few times since then,” said Kraft. “We actually were together yesterday at something. He’s just one of the most outstanding people I’ve met in my entire life. We were lucky to have 20 years together.”

Earlier this week, Kraft expressed his desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Patriot. He reiterated his wish Friday, though acknowledged the decision is up to Brady.

“It’s whatever Tommy wants; but in the end, we hope to have him back for many years in the future,” he said. “I know all of our fans want to thank him and celebrate the greatness he brought to our franchise for two decades.”

On Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Belichick called the seven-time Super Bowl champ the greatest of all-time.

Kraft says the same.

“The NFL has been in business for over 100 years, and we had the privilege — I don’t know if it’s 50,000 players in the history — we had the pleasure and honor of having the greatest of all-time,” he said.

