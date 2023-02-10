ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
 3 days ago

BREAK-INS : The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Melinda Road, Pembroke; Highway 211 East, Lumberton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM : An incident of discharging a firearm into occupied property at Highway 711, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY : The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Opal Road, Red Springs; Highway 301 North, St. Pauls.

LITTERING : An incident of littering at Rilla Lane, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

WMBF

‘Always cherish family’: Sister of slain Pembroke man remembers him as deputies search for last suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies arrested a fourth person wanted in the death of a Pembroke man a couple of weeks ago. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed his office took 22-year-old Clonze McDuffie into custody on Monday. He’s charged with accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence in connection with Timothy Jacobs’ death.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Jason Griffith

Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
LUMBERTON, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham Police seek identity of larceny suspects

ROCKINGHAM — Police are turning to social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying men suspected of stealing from local retail stores. The Rockingham Police Department on Monday posted to Facebook a still image from surveillance video of a man suspected of stealing tools from Harbor Freight on Feb. 10.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

More railroad crossings slated for closure in Richmond, Marlboro, Chesterfield counties

ROCKINGHAM — Several more CSX railroad crossings between Hamlet and Cheraw, South Carolina, are scheduled for temporary closure within the coming weeks. Angela Nelis, chief operating officer of Southern Commercial Development recently announced about a dozen closures, including four in Richmond County, from Feb. 27-March 3. The surfacing team...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

