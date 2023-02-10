Crime report

BREAK-INS : The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Melinda Road, Pembroke; Highway 211 East, Lumberton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM : An incident of discharging a firearm into occupied property at Highway 711, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY : The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Opal Road, Red Springs; Highway 301 North, St. Pauls.

LITTERING : An incident of littering at Rilla Lane, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.