Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Status For Suns-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dBG0_0kjLtW1s00

Kevin Durant will not debut for the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns completed a trade for 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (on Thursday), making them arguably the best team in the league.

However, Durant will not debut with the Suns against the Pacers, as he has been ruled out for the contest.

That said, they will instantly become one of the most intriguing teams to watch whenever he makes his first appearance with the team.

Durant had been in his third season playing for the Nets and was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 39 games.

The former Texas star is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

He has not played since January 8 due to an MCL sprain .

Before the Nets, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder and outside of his rookie season, he's averaged at least 25.1 points per contest every year.

The future Hall of Famer won the 2014 MVP Award with the Thunder and two NBA Championships (and two Finals MVPS) with the Warriors.

Right now, the Suns are 30-27 in 57 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they went 64-18 (which was the best record in the entire league).

Durant will be joining a roster that also features Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Kevin Durant Is 27 Points Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kevin Durant's Heartfelt Answer When Asked To Sum Up His Time With The Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Most Popular
Russell Westbrook's wife on reports of tension between him and Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suns' Booker, Ayton left speechless over KD acquisition
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX8 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA6 days ago
Chris Paul not taking Suns' addition of Kevin Durant for granted
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kevin Durant's New Injury Return Timeline Revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Utah Jazz Waive Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Former Suns Owner Jerry Colangelo Gives His True Thoughts On Kevin Durant Trade
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Rumor Roundup: Lakers can’t sign Stanley Johnson, more details on Kyrie Irving trade talks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Miami Heat Interested In Adding NBA Champion Forward?
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Nets reportedly made unfair demands of Lakers in Kyrie Irving talks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Boston Celtics Make Big Head Coach Announcement On Thursday
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Messy Trade: Shannon Sharpe Suggests Scotty Pippen Jr. Request Trade from Lakers Since Teammate Dated His Mother
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
NBA Stars That Could Join The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
FROM THE SIDELINES: Gary Payton II could be headed for Trail Blazer purgatory
Portland, OR2 days ago
Pelicans And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Monday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Key Portland Trail Blazers Player Injured In Loss To Wizards On Tuesday Night
Portland, OR1 day ago
Bulls And Pacers Injury Reports
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
James Wiseman's Status For Pistons-Celtics Game
Detroit, MI23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy