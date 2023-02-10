Kevin Durant's Status For Suns-Pacers Game

Kevin Durant will not debut for the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns completed a trade for 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (on Thursday), making them arguably the best team in the league.

However, Durant will not debut with the Suns against the Pacers, as he has been ruled out for the contest.

That said, they will instantly become one of the most intriguing teams to watch whenever he makes his first appearance with the team.

Durant had been in his third season playing for the Nets and was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 39 games.

The former Texas star is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

He has not played since January 8 due to an MCL sprain .

Before the Nets, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder and outside of his rookie season, he's averaged at least 25.1 points per contest every year.

The future Hall of Famer won the 2014 MVP Award with the Thunder and two NBA Championships (and two Finals MVPS) with the Warriors.

Right now, the Suns are 30-27 in 57 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they went 64-18 (which was the best record in the entire league).

Durant will be joining a roster that also features Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.