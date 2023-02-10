Open in App
Spiro, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Spiro man shot by law officers in Le Flore County, Oklahoma after manhunt

By Fort Smith Times Record,

6 days ago
SPIRO - A man who opened fire on law officers Wednesday was located and shot by other officers Thursday, authorities reported.

Spiro police are searching for a man who opened fire on officers Wednesday.

Spiro Police Chief Larry Crossland reported the office received several calls about a man with a gun at Harps Food Store on Broadway.

The man, later identified as Damon Henderson, hid behind a pickup truck and opened fire at officers.

Henderson fled and escaped. Henderson was located Thursday night. Henderson was shot and taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting death that involved law officers, a Le Flore County Sheriff Department spokesperson reported.

The OSBI reported Friday afternoon that Henderson had a handgun in the 200 block of Broadway in Spiro the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 8. and he was recognized by the police chief of Spiro. The chief pursued him, but Henderson ran. Henderson fired a shot that hit the tailgate of the chief's truck. Henderson was located a short time later hiding at a residence in Spiro. Tactical officers arrived but Henderson evaded them. Thursday afternoon he was found near S. Ash Street in Spiro, the OSBI reported.

Spiro officers approached Henderson and Henderson ran. Officers in their patrol cars followed until Henderson turned and fired at the officers, hitting the driver's door of a patrol car. The officer returned fire and hit Henderson, who was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith where he was pronounced dead.

