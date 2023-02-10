Open in App
Sarasota, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Herald-Tribune

Ask him about history, but not science; USF professor takes his shot on 'Jeopardy!'

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrHZh_0kjLowoz00

A University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus professor competed in " Jeopardy! " on Thursday.

Out of 100,000 entries, associate professor of history Jonathan Scott Perry was able to land a spot on the show amongst fellow historians, but he lost in the final round to Mira Hayward, a writer from Seattle.

The final question was, "In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage." Perry guessed Mother Courage, but the correct answer was Peter Pan.

Housing crisis: Sarasota and Manatee County shelters see increase in pet surrenders

In case you missed it: Sarasota pharmacists and patients wait for Adderall during shortage

Grocery news: New Detwiler's Farm Market coming to Sarasota-Manatee

Although Perry is an expert in his field of ancient history, he was most nervous for the science categories. He prepared by studying reruns and the periodic table.

“I felt confident about the history categories, but science has always been something I’m not good at,” Perry said to USF Media .

Perry was terrified of the show's recording process and for a moment thought he couldn't go through with doing the show. He said that teaching remotely during the pandemic made him more comfortable with having a camera in his face.

“We were all terrified because we were watching the taping go on while we were in the green room,” Perry said to USF Media . “I kept thinking, ‘What if I left now? What’s the worst that could happen?’ It was really scary to watch.”

Feeling hungry? Best restaurants for pizza in Sarasota, Bradenton — from authentic Italian to fun toppings

A longtime fan of the show, Perry said he couldn't watch "Jeoapardy!" when he returned from filming, leaving a backlog of 40 episodes. He tuned in to the show for the first time on Thursday to watch his episode.

“I hope they make me look good," Perry said to USF Media .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ask him about history, but not science; USF professor takes his shot on 'Jeopardy!'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay area claims No. 1 spot for highest inflation in the US
Saint Petersburg, FL19 hours ago
Canadians make 'The Big Move' to St. Armands
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Open For Nearly Half A Century, Dining At Mel’s Hot Dogs In Florida Is Always A Timeless Experience
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
New pickleball center gains a following
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Sarasota’s Secret Spot: The 10 Least Crowded Beaches in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
New College students react to interim president’s hefty salary
Sarasota, FL10 hours ago
Texas-based cafe opens location in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Detroit Wing Company opens first Florida location in Tampa this weekend
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Florida Is Home To One Of 20 Best Pizza Joints In America
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Expensive Sports Memorabilia Found On Florida Beach
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago
WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS ADDITIONAL PHYSICIAN & MEDICAL PROVIDER
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Mid-Century Modern Compound Built for Love in Sarasota, Florida, Lists for $8.5 Million
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Otters invading backyards in Bradenton — it’s a good thing
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Three Perfect Winter Soups
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Crafts on Main Street returns for 30th annual downtown Dunedin craft fest
Dunedin, FL1 day ago
Tampa Bay soup spots
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sarasota man dies after pickup overturns on I-275 in St. Pete
Sarasota, FL10 hours ago
Development in Manatee County could impact Hunsader Farms, Myakka Elephant Ranch
Myakka City, FL1 day ago
Sarasota woman donates kidney to stranger just before Valentine’s Day
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Florida location in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Love is in the air for Sarasota Couple celebrating 67 years of marriage
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Man falls from 18th floor of building in Sarasota, dies in hospital
Sarasota, FL6 hours ago
Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy