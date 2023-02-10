Big Game Gorgeousness: Meet The Sizzling Stunners Cheering From Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII Sidelines

These NFL baddies are a touchdown, too!

We’re just days away from the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and we’re in for a big event this year.

Both teams will be giving everything they got on the field in order to win that Super Bowl trophy and we have a feeling that the Kansas City Chiefs will be working overtime to secure a win, especially after their painful loss to the L.A. Rams last year. But only time will tell and as we’ve seen in the past, this is truly anyone’s game!

Of course, arguably the biggest moment of Super Bowl LVII will be when Rihanna takes on the halftime show, a historic performance that will mark her official return to the spotlight after a six-year hiatus. Some fans strongly believe that the 34-year-old singer will premiere new music and pay homage to her island roots.

We can only hope!

But one thing is for sure, off the field, the sizzling stunners who are the wives and girlfriends of the NFL players will be cheering on their hubbies in hopes of securing a win.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mecole Hardman, Jr. (@mecolehardman4)

Whether they’re holding down the home front or posing on the gram with their assets on full display, these devoted wives and girlfriends know no bounds when it comes to playing their position.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachol West Chachere (@racholwest)

Let’s get to know the beautiful women that will be joining their football hubbies and boos on the field this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by R A I Y O N D A Z H E S. 🪶 (@raiyondazhe_)

Remember, don’t forget to tune into Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST via FOX!