Daily Mail

Angela Bassett shines in white crop top and trousers at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com,

6 days ago

Angela Bassett shined in an all-white outfit on Thursday while being honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The 64-year-old actress received the Montecito Award bestowed to people in the entertainment industry who have made a great contribution to film.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star wore a long-sleeved white crop top with a plunging neckline to the event at Arlington Theatre.

Bassett completed her outfit with matching bell-bottom trousers and open-toed heels.

She had her black hair down in tight curls around her shoulders and accessorized with dangling earrings and rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI3se_0kjLnGE200

Bassett teamed up at the the event with Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler, 36.

She also greeted fans who were lined up outside to meet her.

The 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival started Wednesday and will run through February 18.

Bassett recently made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett paid tribute to her character after her historic nomination.

'Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning,' she said in a statement.

'Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday,' Bassett added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE0dd_0kjLnGE200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL4iA_0kjLnGE200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cKn1_0kjLnGE200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwfbL_0kjLnGE200

Bassett already has won a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda.

Her fellow Oscar nominees include: Hong Chau from The Whale, Kerry Condon from The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12 in a ceremony from Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYPvO_0kjLnGE200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7mUk_0kjLnGE200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y05n3_0kjLnGE200
