Journal Star

Open for business: Here's what to know about Peoria's Dog Haus Biergarten

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star,

6 days ago

From decked-out dogs to spruced-up sausages, Peoria's Dog Haus Biergarten is ready to welcome customers.

Various delays forced the planned 2022 opening to be pushed back . Even so, the Metro Centre’s Eric Brinker said, “It certainly is going to be worth the wait.”

If you are looking to visit, here are some things you need to know about Dog Haus Biergarten.

Long-awaited eatery to open soon in Peoria with 'unique twist' on American classics

Ways to connect with Dog Haus

Where is it? Dog Haus Biergarten is located at 4712 N. University St. in Peoria — right next to Noodles & Company in the Metro Centre .

When can I visit? The restaurant will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Can I call? Dog Haus' phone number is (309) 643-1206.

Other ways to enjoy: Customers can have Dog Haus delivered to them through apps like DoorDash , Uber Eats and Grubhub . Items from the space's ghost kitchen will also be available for delivery.

What's on the menu?

Menu options at Dog Haus : Hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, chicken and sliders are all served. Traditional hot dog and hamburger buns are traded out for King's Hawaiian rolls, and menu items come with a variety of toppings.

Menu options include:

  • Sooo Cali dog : Features avocado, arugula, crispy fried onions, tomato and a spicy basil aioli for $7.99.
  • Holy Aioli burger : Features smoked bacon, caramelized onions, white American cheese and garlic aioli for $10.99.
  • T-Mex sausage : Features avocado, "haus" slaw, pickled jalapenos, pickled peppers and chipotle aioli served on a beef chorizo and pepper jack sausage for $8.99.

Dog Haus also serves breakfast burritos.

What does biergarten mean?

The location will have 14 beers on tap, which will rotate as kegs run out.

Franchise owner Jesse Koontz said there will be a mixture of local, regional and nationwide options at any given time, and customers can find out what beers are currently available at Untappd .

Is there a happy hour? Yes. Dog Haus will offer happy hours from 3 to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday. Discounts on beers, burgers and sides are listed on the restaurant's website .

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Open for business: Here's what to know about Peoria's Dog Haus Biergarten

