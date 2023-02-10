Open in App
Alpharetta, GA
The Telegraph

Dad supposed to watch daughter for an hour instead vanishes with her, Georgia cops say

By Tanasia Kenney,

6 days ago

A 10-year-old girl remains missing days after police said she was taken by her non-custodial father in Georgia, officials said.

Phillip Perry was supposed to watch his daughter, Jireh Carrice Marie Perry, for an hour but instead vanished with her on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

The two were last seen near the Gwinnett Tech campus in Alpharetta, police said. Jireh’s mother, who wasn’t named, said she asked Perry to watch their daughter while she attended a class on campus.

“When she returned to the parking lot after class, Perry had left ... with Jireh and has failed to divulge his whereabouts,” police wrote in a Feb. 9 news release.

The father and daughter haven’t been seen or heard from since. Authorities said they may be traveling in a black Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information on Jireh or Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call Alpharetta police detectives at 678-297-6335.

Alpharetta is about 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

