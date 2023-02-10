ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

How to hang bathroom wallpaper and totally elevate your space in less than a weekend

An easy way to revitalise a tired bathroom is to introduce colorful and patterned wallpaper onto the walls. Knowing how to hang bathroom wallpaper will enable you to achieve this stylish revamp in a weekend. Yes, the standard white sanitaryware and plain walls of the classic modern bathroom can be...
livingetc.com

Are these the world's most unique kitchen islands? Designs that will make you re-think what's possible

What do you envisage when you think of a kitchen island? In most kitchens, an island tends to be a block of floating cabinetry in the center of the space and, if you're adventurous, you might design this in a contrasting material, color or countertop. Sometimes it's a freestanding piece of furniture, even, or some beautiful antique repurposed and reimagined.
UTAH STATE
livingetc.com

The new kitchen island lighting trend that changes what you thought you knew – designers explain how to get the look

We've got a bit safe with our kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Sure, it's probably not the right space to get super experimental and decorative as you might in a living room or bedroom, but it does deserve a bit more... pizzazz than the go-to schemes and layouts we have all come accustomed to (trio of pendants we are looking at you).
livingetc.com

This kitchen blends the most on-trend colors into one palette perfectly - our expert explains how

Green and terracotta have both been two of the most huge interior design trends of the last few years. Green, it seems, is a favorite of everyone, beloved for being calming, soothing and its obvious links to nature. Terracotta is warming, welcoming, enriching and evokes the sunshine feel of a holiday in the Med. So perhaps it's no surprise they've finally been put together in such a perfect way.
livingetc.com

Should curtains match your wall color? Designers come to a conclusion at last

There aren't any hard and fast rules when it comes to matching your curtains match with your wall color, and really you are free to pick any color combination you choose, but there are some considerations that will help you land at the perfect pairing of paint idea and curtain color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy