School board weighs opt-in transportation system

In an effort to get out from under daily bus route cancellations, the Forest Lake Area school board discussed the possibility of adjusting its transportation system to an opt-in model to ensure route efficiency.

At the board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 meeting, the board discussed the results from an assessment of its bussing routes by the Center for Effective School Operations, who the district hired last fall. Since the start of the assessment, the district has been able to decrease the number of daily bus routes from 82 to 77 by clustering students to one pick up location rather than door-to-door pick up.

However, with one to two cancellations still happening every day – a decrease from five to six in the fall – CESO recommended the district focus its efforts on hiring and retaining employees for the remainder of this year and to begin discussing the elimination of more routes, which would impact students at North Lakes Academy, Lakes International Language Academy, as well as some students from private Catholic school St. Peter’s, which rely on the district’s bussing services.

“One of the options we presented here is for staff to try out the program next year, which allows staff to plan for those who plan to ride and not just every student,” said Michael Archer, director of consulting at CESO, at the February school board meeting.

Currently, the district sends out a card in the mail to every child’s family in the district that lets them know what bus route they are on, whether they use the school bus or not. The district will then plan to “overbook” the bus, assuming some students will choose not to ride.

“We’ll overload buses because we know not all kids ride buses, and that’s a guess. We are fairly successful with that guess, but it’s a guessing game,” Massey said.

But now the district is looking at requiring all families to choose whether or not to participate in the district’s bussing system at the start of the next school year.

“With an opt-in concept, the only kids who get a bus route are those that tell us they need a bus route. This is not novel. There are districts, even local districts, that do this,” Massey said, adding, “It requires a great deal of communication.”

Implementing the new opt-in/opt-out policy wouldn’t mean a family couldn’t change their minds into the school year – but it would have to be communicated with the district.

“This isn’t, ‘You’re out for the year.’ … We will accommodate – that’s our job – but if we can know exactly how many kids are going to ride, given the route, we can route much more efficiently,” Massey said.

The new system could mean the elimination of two to three more bus routes by making the bussing system more efficient.

School board member Jill Christenson was in favor of exploring the option, but emphasized that communication is key.

“I don’t want the bus garage, on the first day of school, getting, you know, 5,000 calls [asking] ‘Where’s my bus?’ … I know parents are working and busy and everyone’s busy,” she said.

Christenson added that canceling more routes could free up some funding as the cost to run each bus route annually is around $76,000.

School board member Rob Rapheal added that the district could automatically opt families with children in Kindergarten, first or second grade into a bus route.

“It’s maybe something to think about. Parents that are unfamiliar with the district, just getting started, that that’s not another hoop they have to kind of go through,” Rapheal said.

Changing transfer locations for charter and private school students to a nearby elementary school was another option floated to help bussing problems. The district currently transfers charter and private school students at the middle school – in the first tier of bus drop offs around 7 a.m. – to board connecting bus routes to reach Lakes International Language Academy, North Lakes Academy or St. Peter’s. This is an efficient means of transporting students from rural areas to a central location.

“We’re cutting down on the redundancy of having to go out to those rural sections of the district multiple times throughout the day,” Archer explained.

Drivers travel 5,118 miles a day, with an average of 66 students on each bus making an average trip about 46 minutes.

However, shifting transfer location to elementary schools would shift the needed amount of bus routes to the second tier of drop offs that happen around 9 a.m. at elementary schools.

“Because of the volume of [students at] charter schools and the private school, we have more routes at the secondary in the first tier than we do in the second tier. … It almost didn’t make sense to do the analysis because it would just transfer the problem,” Massey said.

This option isn’t the primary focus for the district for the upcoming school year, but it was assessed.

Employee retention

The retention and hiring of employees was another piece that CESO advised the district to consider in the future. According to the assessment, bus drivers in the Forest Lake Area School District earn less per hour than an average school with no opportunities to receive bonuses.

School board member Curt Rebelein Jr. wasn’t sure how increasing the transportation fund could help hiring efforts.

“I don’t see how dollars can directly translate into drivers in this case,” Rebelein said to Massey.

“We are underpaying our bus driver area, as well as other employment groups across the district. … It’s a matter of recruitment, retention and hiring, so pay does play a role in that,” Massey said.

Increasing wages could be a consideration for the district, but Forest Lake’s transportation funding does not entirely come from the state as it does for neighboring districts.

State transportation funding is allocated based on student population, not geographical size, causing the Forest Lake Area School District to spend its own money to transport students.

Despite lower than average wages for the Forest Lake Area District, CESO met with area bus drivers and assessed high morale and dedication to the part-time work.

“We did meet with a lot of good drivers. … So there should be a focus on recruiting efforts and retention,” said Archer.

He also explained that switching the district’s budding to a contractor model would only save about 1% of funding.

“We generally don’t recommend … under 5% savings,” Archer said.

Masking policy

The school board approved removing the district’s masking policy 7.11 in a 6-0 vote, with member Gail Theisen absent, after the first reading on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The proposal to rescind the policy, which hasn’t been used this school year, came from school board member Curt Rebelein Jr. during the Thursday, Jan. 5 meeting when he requested they rescind it immediately.

The board did not approve it in early January, rather sent it to the policy committee for review to bring it back to the board in January.

School board chair Jeff Peterson explained that the policy originated as a way to allow the district to enforce the governor’s orders at the time. Without that policy it could have pushed the district to violate the executive order.

“I think it made sense, at the time, to move quickly,” Peterson said.

Board members Rapheal and Julie Corcoran stood by their decision to approve the mask mandate in August 2020 and are happy it isn’t needed anymore.

In the Forest Lake Times story “School board weighs opt-in transportation system” published in the Thursday, Feb. 4 2023 issue, the Times reporter mistakenly reported that a Forest Lake Area School District bus route costs $7,600 to operate annually. The correct cost per bus route annually is $76,000. The Times regrets this error.