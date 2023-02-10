Wyoming sets plans for parks

In late 2020, Wyoming set out to better understand where its parks system is and what it could be.

“The council and park commission wanted something more concrete on deciding how to develop and redevelop city parks. … There wasn’t a systemic way about going about it,” said Assistant City Administrator Alex Saxe. So the city’s Parks Commission set out to create a master parks plan to analyze where parks lie in terms of needs and what can be improved.

The city hired WSB consultants to help develop a plan as an extension of the city’s recently approved comprehensive plan.

What came out of that plan is a comprehensive look at the city’s trails systems, accessibility to and from parks and across Highway 61 – a similar issue facing Forest Lake, which is also split by the highway – as well as facilities and programming.

“A lot of residents really want to see amenities in our parks and park programming,” Saxe said. He said many parks in the city have playground equipment, but there’s a notable lack of ballfields.

“There’s one or two, but not in good condition,” he said. He added that the city has great park space, but a handful of them have become old and dysfunctional.

“We have a lot of city parks, and it’s unfortunate some of them have been neglected over the years,” Saxe said. So the aim is not just to reconsider amenities, but also tackle updates to those neglected parks soon.

There was also a high demand for a splash pad or a dog park, and there has also been an increased interest in a court to play the trendy game of pickleball.

Another key point that came out of the public feedback sessions was around programming, with requests for more local events like the Christmas Tree Lighting. The city already hosts a number of events outside the Christmas Tree Lighting, including the city’s annual Stagecoach Day celebration, Touch a Truck event at the police station field, and Night to Unite at Goodview Park. The city also plays a part in the annual Stomp Out Suicide run/walk event.

Saxe said events like music in the park or “other programs like that, I think the city should look to explore – just trying to create events that draw people to our parks.”

Trails

One of the biggest hurdles, according to public input, is the city’s parks accessibility, especially in terms of creating a trail system that connects residents to the parks.

“It’s really about walkability. Our city council and our mayor have stressed walkability, to create sidewalks or trails within our parks or new developments to tie our system all together,” Saxe said.

Many were concerned about crossing busy streets, with Highway 61 and East Viking Boulevard being two of them. So the plan has helped the city take into consideration pedestrian facilities in neighborhoods and along major roads, but also crosswalks.

“It’s been really all intertwined,” Saxe said.

Railroad Park

Perhaps the biggest and most important push the city is making right now is in its efforts to redevelop Railroad Park, in the city’s downtown area just east of I-35 on East Viking Boulevard.

“That’s really our top priority,” Saxe said.

The park’s redevelopment plan currently features a circular design, half of which is lawn, the other half of which includes a veterans memorial, with a walkway made of brick pavers with names of veterans, which can be purchased online at brickmarkers.com/donors/cwy.

The park’s design also includes a history walk, focusing on the history of the establishing of the town: as a stop for the railroad as it was built from the Twin Cities to Duluth. The Sunrise Prairie Trail, which runs north to North Branch and south to Hugo (as the Hardwood Creek Trail), follows along Burlington Northern Railroad’s former route. The trail is a multi-use trail, available for pedestrians, bikers, snowmobilers, and horseback riders. Railroad Park connects right to the trail and will offer travelers a place to rest and learn some of the city’s history.

The city is more than halfway to its $350,000 funding mark for the project, and it’s anticipated that the Veterans Memorial will break ground this year.

Past the priority of the redevelopment of Railroad Park, the city will be considering its budget for a timeline of certain projects, which is often a multi-year process. But the city is also focusing its efforts on developing pedestrian facilities during its road reconstruction projects, as well, as it is doing during the reconstruction of East Viking Boulevard.