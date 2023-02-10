Columbus rezones Lake Drive industrial district

A rezoning of the west side of Columbus along Lake Drive has restructured what new businesses will be allowed.

The Columbus City Council approved the rezoning of the Lake Drive commercial industrial business district into light industrial usage on the west side and regular usage on the east side during its Dec. 28 meeting in a 4-0 vote. Along with the rezoning of the commercial/industrial district, the city defined the west-side commercial/industrial light district as “low intensity” businesses that are “compatible with nearby residential neighborhoods,” and redefines the types of businesses that will be allowed on the east side of Lake Drive.

Throughout discussions to amend this district, the council wanted to avoid pushing current businesses along Lake Drive to not conform with new zone requirements.

“I think we have accomplished what we wanted to in a very short amount of time,” council member Sue Wagamon said.

The decision to reevaluate the types of businesses that are opening along Lake Drive arose when residents, whose properties are adjacent to Lake Drive’s west-side businesses, opposed an asphalt recycling business from buying a portion of property.

Now existing businesses that held a conditional use permit at the time the amended ordinance was approved on Dec. 28 are permitted to continue business as usual.

“Everybody who’s got a valid [conditional use permit] as of tonight will continue as a legally conforming use, and that allows them to get financing, and refinance and sell their properties and not have to identify it as non-conforming,” City Attorney Bill Griffith said.

Individuals who live in private residences along Lake Drive are already considered nonconforming and will remain that way following the approval of this ordinance.

“If someone uses a home as a residence on Lake Drive, and they want to add another room – in other words expand the footprint – adopting this ordinance makes them legal nonconforming [still],” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.

If a homeowner wants to expand they’d need to apply for a zone variance to do so. However, if a business that held a CUP prior to the ordinance’s approval, it would be able to apply for another CUP to expand, which will be either approved or denied by the City Council.

“The council and planning commission … made it clear that you wanted existing commercial businesses to have a way to continue to be legally conforming to even have the opportunity to expand. You did not provide that same opportunity for residential structures because the intent of the city for at least 20 years has been to phase those out on Lake Drive,” Griffith added.

Heavy industrial uses, like the processing of raw materials, have been banned from both sides of Lake Drive.

If a new business wants to apply for a conditional use permit on either the west or east side of Lake Drive, but that business model isn’t listed or defined as a conditional or interim use in the new zoning ordinance, it can be denied.

“The door is essentially shut, other than those businesses that are already existing,” Griffith added.