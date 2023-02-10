Bent Iron Brewing Breaks Ground in Hamilton Township

A representative of Bent Iron Brewing Co was not immediately available to provide comment.
Given Bent Iron Brewing’s distinction as Hamilton Township’s first brewery, the groundbreaking event was attended by Mayor Jeff Martin, along with founders Dave, Jon, and Peter, and Councilman Anthony Carabelli.
In a Facebook post following the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Martin noted that “The brewery will feature a u-pick farm as well as an outdoor patio area with fire pits, cornhole, and plenty of seating.” Likewise, in response to a comment on the post, Bent Iron Brewing said there will be live music throughout the year.
As for the name, 94.5 PST notes that it “came from the owners sitting around bonfire after bonfire, coming up with ideas for this new business,” adding, “Each time they’d gather and brainstorm, they’d bend a piece of iron in the fire. The result is now featured in the brewery’s logo and will be prominently displayed in the new taproom.”
