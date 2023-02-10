Open in App
Hamilton Township, NJ
Bent Iron Brewing Breaks Ground in Hamilton Township

By Drew Pittock,

6 days ago
Bent Iron Brewing Co., a new brewery project helmed by three friends and forged over the course of many a backyard bonfire, held a groundbreaking event last week at its future home, 70 Extonville Rd in Hamilton Township, NJ, according to local radio station and media outlet 94.5 PST .

A representative of Bent Iron Brewing Co was not immediately available to provide comment.

Given Bent Iron Brewing’s distinction as Hamilton Township’s first brewery, the groundbreaking event was attended by Mayor Jeff Martin, along with founders Dave, Jon, and Peter, and Councilman Anthony Carabelli.

In a Facebook post following the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Martin noted that “The brewery will feature a u-pick farm as well as an outdoor patio area with fire pits, cornhole, and plenty of seating.” Likewise, in response to a comment on the post, Bent Iron Brewing said there will be live music throughout the year.

As for the name, 94.5 PST notes that it “came from the owners sitting around bonfire after bonfire, coming up with ideas for this new business,” adding, “Each time they’d gather and brainstorm, they’d bend a piece of iron in the fire. The result is now featured in the brewery’s logo and will be prominently displayed in the new taproom.”

Incidentally, Bent Iron Brewing will have a shop that’s slated to open later this month , while the larger tasting room project is due to open later this year.



