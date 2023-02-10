Open in App
Notorious B.I.G., Bone Thugs' 'Notorious Thugs' Appears In 'Fast X' Trailer

By Tony M. Centeno,

6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

One of Biggie Smalls' best collaborative efforts serve as the soundtrack to the brand new trailer for Fast X .

On Friday, February 10, Universal debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Fast X film starring Vin Diesel and Jason Mamoa. The explosive preview begins by introducing Mamoa as the villain and setting up the plot that will send Dom (Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) Roman ( Tyrese Gibson ), and the rest of the Fast family on another high-octane adventure. Midway through the trailer, viewers can hear a godly rendition of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Notorious Thugs" featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony .

"Notorious Thugs" appears as the intro of Disc 2 in the late Biggie Smalls' Life After Death album. Produced by Stevie J and Sean "Diddy" Combs , the record is the longest track on the album (excluding "Interview/Biggie Speaks at the end of Disc 1) and is considered one of the most popular collaborations the Brooklyn native made before he passed away. Biggie was shot and killed just weeks before the song and the album dropped. Bone Thugs have long credited their manager Steve Lobel and Diddy for setting up the epic collaboration .

Fast X is the tenth installment of the long-lasting Fast & Furious franchise. The film will reunite past stars like John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Jason Statham and Cardi B for the second-to-last film of the saga. Fast X is set to debut in theaters on May 19.

