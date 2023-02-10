ERNEST Builds Onto His Story Of A Man Who 'Dropped The Ball'

Photo: Getty Images

The next installment of the “ same old, sad story ” has finally arrived…

ERNEST builds onto his previous story with Two Dozen Roses , adding 13 new songs to his previously-released 11-track project. All 24 anthems released on Friday (February 10). In addition to Flower Shops (The Album) ’s collaboration with Morgan Wallen on the title track, ERNEST also teamed up with Dean Dillon and Jake Worthington on his latest collection.

“Well here’s the keys… thank y’all for rocking with me and giving me a good enough reason to keep makin country songs… Two Dozen Roses out NOW,” ERNEST, who appeared on The Bobby Bones Show on Friday morning, wrote in an Instagram caption . During the show, ERNEST shared the stories behind the hit songs he’s written for other artists, why he was inspired to name his son Ryman, how many songs he’s written with Wallen, and, of course, his new album.

ERNEST perviously said in an interview with CMT that his 24-track collection adds to the “same old, sad story. …“He dropped the ball and has to go back to the flower shops again.”

Two Dozen Roses comes as ERNEST is getting ready to join Wallen on his headlining world tour. Wallen’s new album is also set to release by that time, and HARDY, one of his other tour mates, dropped his half-country, half rock album last month. Find the full Two Dozen Roses on iHeartRadio here .

“Miss That Girl”

“Songs We Used To Sing”

“Unhang The Moon”