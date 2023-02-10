Billy Napier Shares Statement on Passing of Former Florida OL Kaleb Boateng

Florida head coach Billy Napier acknowledges the passing of former Gators offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng.

Photo: Kaleb Boateng; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida head coach Billy Napier acknowledged the passing of former Gators offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng on Friday.

Boateng, who was 21, passed away on Thursday night according to The Independent Florida Alligator. No cause of death had officially been provided or reported by press time.

"It’s hard to find the words in a moment like this. This is a phone call you never want to receive as a parent or as a coach - especially about a former player," Napier wrote via Twitter. "Although our time was short together, Kaleb was a Gator. He was a beloved friend, son and teammate. I pray that God lifts us up and provides comfort to all during a very difficult time."

A product of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High school, Boateng joined the Gators as a walk-on ahead of the 2021 season but left the team less than a month before the 2022 campaign began. He transferred to UF after two years at Clemson University, where he appeared in five games.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney also expressed his condolences regarding Boateng's passing on Friday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family," Swinney said in a release . "While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”

Boateng was an active participant in events for fans with the Gator Collective, a Name, Image and Likeness fan club that has partnered with UF, during his time with the team. He also took part in the GatorMade program launched by Napier and his coaching staff in 2021, described as "a holistic player-focused and purpose-driven initiative" by the school.

In a separate Friday statement from Napier's, Florida's university athletic association wrote that its thoughts and prayers are with the Boateng family and that "the UAA's team of mental health and grief counselors are available to assist the needs of all of our student-athletes and staff."

