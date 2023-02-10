Open in App
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

23-year-old Evan Painton announces campaign for Lycoming County Commissioner

By NCPA Staff,

6 days ago

Evan Painton of Williamsport has announced his candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner.

The 23-year-old Republican is a graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and completed his B.S. from The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in political science. Painton is currently pursuing his master's degree through Oregon State University.

Painton, who credits his mother Tracie for his hard work ethic and dedication is also the son of a U.S. Marine Pilot. Painton is a certified Eagle Scout and has completed community service projects including a renovation of Saint Ann's chapel.

Working currently as the Assistant Golf Professional at White Deer Golf Course, Painton said, "Working in the golf industry has given me the opportunity to establish connections and form relationships with people from all over the community. At the same time, I've gained an understanding of effective professional strategies and propose plans for continuing success in all aspects of business."

A collegiate soccer player during his time at Pitt-Johnstown, Painton is currently working towards a PGA Membership. "Focusing on customer relations, and overall growth," he said, is a driving factor in his run for the position of Lycoming County Commissioner.

Additional information about the Republican candidate can be found at EvanPainton.com

