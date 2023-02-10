Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Ready for Hostile Environment at Auburn

By Katie Windham,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4ARr_0kjLeHQe00

The No. 3 Crimson Tide already has road wins in front of sold out crowds at Houston, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Missouri this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For Alabama's freshmen, Saturday will be their first trip to Neville Arena, but it isn't their first rodeo this season.

The Crimson Tide is 7-1 on the road this season with wins at No. 1 Houston and Arkansas, but has only won one of its last six games at Auburn. Ahead of their first matchup on the Plains, Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen both said they know Auburn has one of the loudest fan bases in the country, but it's not a huge concern.

"At the end of the day, you've got to play the game," Griffen said Friday. "And it's played on the court, not in the stands."

It's all about staying locked in as a team and tuning out the noise according to the players. The previous experience in front of tough crowds on the road also gives the team confidence in how to handle these situations.

"Once you win away, I feel like the crowd really can't say much to you," Miller said. "I feel like we’ll be fine at Auburn with or without this hostile crowd. It’s all about us staying together and just being leaders out there.”

On paper, No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0 SEC) is the favorite over the slumping Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC), but Neville arena is a tough place to play. College Gameday will also be in town to broadcast from the arena before the game, which adds even more juice to an already crazy rivalry matchup. It will be the first time the Crimson Tide has appeared on the program for basketball.

Prior to their loss against Texas A&M on Jan. 25, the Tigers held the nations longest home-winning streak at 28 games. Alabama head coach Nate Oats acknowledged the impact the crowd can make, but attributed a lot of Auburn's success at Neville Arena to the overall quality of its program and the level of players Bruce Pearl has been able to recruit.

"You have a hard time hearing anything in there," Oats said. "I mean I think the crowd’s got something to do with why it's hard to win there, but their players and team has something to do with it too."

Auburn won both matchups between the two teams last season. Oats is 1-2 at Auburn in his career as the Crimson Tide head coach, with the lone win coming in 2021 as part of Alabama's run to the SEC regular season title. There were capacity restrictions for that game due to the pandemic, so he has yet to lead a Crimson Tide team to a win at Neville Arena in front of a full crowd, but will have the opportunity Saturday.

Alabama and Auburn are scheduled for a 1 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.

See also:

How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Give DeVonta Smith His Due as Wide Receiver Continues to Silence Critics: All Things CW

Jahvon Quinerly Is Starting to Hit His Stride for Alabama

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
Alabama Basketball's SEC Title Chances Are Still Great, But The Race Is Much Tougher
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
Rocky Stopped: No. 1 Alabama’s Offense Suffocated by Pressure from No. 10 Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
Most Popular
Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL9 hours ago
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 1 Alabama 59
Knoxville, TN22 hours ago
Alabama Softball Hangs on for 5-4 Win over Duke
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
Live Updates: No. 12 Alabama Softball vs. No. 19 Duke in Clearwater Invitational
Tuscaloosa, AL9 hours ago
Alabama Viewer's Guide to First Full Weekend of Spring Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Just A Minute: Looking at Alabama and Texas A&M's Remaining Schedules
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Alabama Offers Two Offensive Prospects in The 2024 Recruiting Class
Tuscaloosa, AL9 hours ago
Turnovers Crucial Factor in Alabama Basketball's Loss at Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Women's Basketball Reaches 20 Victories With a Win Against Vanderbilt
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
The Extra Point: The Recent Success of Alabama Women's Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Hits the Road Again to Face Georgia
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
2024 DB Prospect Cameron Pruitt Has Caught Alabama's Eye
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
The Impact of Noah Gurley's Leadership: Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
After 50-Plus Years in Football, John Mitchell's Legacy Immeasurable: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
Alabama Basketball Starting Center Charles Bediako Suffers Knee Injury
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Why Alabama Softball Isn't Discouraged After Rough Start
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
All Things Bama Podcast - Tide Keeps Rolling: Bama is No. 1 and The Future Hurts
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Baseball 2023 Season Preview
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden Dismissed from Oregon After Arrest
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Alabama Basketball Doesn't Have to Look Far For Motivation: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Basketball’s Brittany Davis Named Co-SEC Player of the Week
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Men, Women Open SEC Championships in College Station
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Baseball RHP Garrett McMillan Out with Muscle Strain
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Still has Something to Prove
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Crimson Tikes: Under Oats Oath
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Extra Point: Who will be the King of "Bama in the NFL" in 2023?
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Calvin Ridley Officially Eligible to Apply for Reinstatement
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy