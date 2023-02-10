Stanford may be the leader in four-star QB Elijah Brown's recruitment

The best quarterback in the state of California may be leaning towards Stanford

Stanford's quarterback room is bit murky at the moment thanks to the departure of Tanner McKee to the NFL.

New head coach Troy Taylor, who chatted about the quarterback situation with us here at All Cardinal , will be choosing between three signal callers who have at most minimal experience. Prior to Taylor's hiring, Stanford was unable to sign a quarterback in the class of 2023 until four-star Myles Jackson committed and reclassified from the 2024 class.

While it was a great addition for the Cardinal, it is clear they will need to continue to build up their quarterback room even more. Something that they may be able to do in this class of 2024, as according to On3's Chad Simmons, the Cardinal appear to be in the best standing for Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.

Brown ranks as high as the No. 17 recruit in the country, and is considered to be the best player in the state of California. Up until this past season, Brown had yet to surrender a loss as a starting quarterback.

He draws comparisons to Ohio State's CJ Stroud is projected to end up being a first round pick in the NFL Draft when his time comes. Here is what 247Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins has to say about Brown's game:

Brown plays with a poise and maturity rarely seen at the HS level. He has started every game since his freshman season and has never looked overwhelmed while playing against top level competition. He's a very accurate thrower and will stand in the pocket as long as possible to get a throw off. He's one of the better deep ball throwers as well and has a really natural feel for throwing on time and throwing players open. He doesn't run much but is a good athlete and does a nice job making that initial pass rusher miss and extending a play. His arm strength has improved over the last year and he's added good weight to his body and looks much stronger. He's a clutch player and the guy you want leading your team late in a game and the moment is never too big for him.

While Stanford's quarterback room has three players who all seem like they have potential, you truly never know who will be on the roster following the season with this new era of players transferring. Brown is a guy who can come in be an immediate starter at the college level, but Stanford will have to fend off schools like Oregon and USC for his services.