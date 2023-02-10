Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Chiefs Fan Donates Kidney to Eagles Fan, and Now They’re Going to the Super Bowl Together

By Dustin Schutte,

6 days ago

Looking for the best story of Super Bowl LVII? It won’t be anything you see on the field, but rather, an incredible link between a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

In 2019, Billy Welsh, a lifelong Eagles fan, needed a kidney transplant. Word got around to John Gladwell, a Chiefs supporter, who offered to donate his organ. Four years after the successful operation, the two are heading to the Super Bowl together.

Welsh and Gladwell had known each other for almost 20 years because of their service in the Marines. The two communicated rarely, but when Welsh’s kidney request popped up on Facebook, Gladwell offered to help.

Per OutKick , the two took part in a 10-hour operation in Philadelphia.

Four years later, the two saw their teams punch tickets to Super Bowl LVII. And the two friends will now get to experience the biggest game of the season together.

Chiefs, Eagles Work Together to Send Fans to Super Bowl LVII

Even without the NFL ties, this is one of the coolest, most heart-warming stories you’ll ever hear. The Super Bowl element just makes it even better.

How did Welsh and Gladwell secure Super Bowl tickets? Eagles president Don Smolenski caught wind of the story. He worked with the Chiefs in hopes of sending the two friends to this year’s game.

“The opportunity to bring these two guys together, their two teams playing on the biggest stage in sports, it’s very, very humbling and gratifying,” Smolenski told The Philadelphia Inquirer .

Forever, Welsh and Gladwell will have ties to one another. It was an incredibly generous gesture by both the Eagles and Chiefs to gift a pair of Super Bowl tickets to the two friends.

We have a feeling, though, the two might set their friendship aside for 60 minutes in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

