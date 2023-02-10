Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.

1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday.

1600 block of North McDonel Street, Lima — An animal bite by a dog at large was reported Thursday night.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

200 block of North Main Street, Harrod — Drug abuse was reported Thursday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.