Mexican Chicken Meatballs Recipe

Photography Terry Brennan, Food Styling Lara Miklasevics

Sure, a bag of frozen prepared meatballs heated up and tossed with bottled barbecue sauce can be a welcome sight at the buffet table, but you can step up your game and score points with these Mexican Chicken Meatballs by meat expert Bruce Aidells , which he created for Real Food . You can help yourself out and get a step ahead by preparing the meatballs the day before cooking. He suggests serving them as a main course over rice or in tortillas, but they would be tasty bites on their own, too.

Plus, scroll down for handy links to a number of recipes I have highlighted on this site for additional game-day snacks, hearty bites, and sweets—including more meatball recipes from Aidells.

Mexican Chicken Meatballs (Albondigas) in a Green Chili Sauce

Makes 6 Servings

Albondigas can be made with many choices of meat, such as pork, beef, turkey, veal, chicken, or a combination thereof. Experiment with whatever suits you. Ground chicken works well and has good flavor and texture. Often albondigas are served as a soup in a rich chicken broth spiked with chilies, but I find they make an excellent main course combined with a simple green chili sauce. I like to serve them over rice or grits and provide warm tortillas on the side. —Bruce Aidells

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup finely chopped onion

½ cup finely chopped carrot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon New Mexico or ancho chili powder

1¼ pounds ground chicken (I prefer dark meat)

¾ cup cooked rice

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¼ cup Greek yogurt (I prefer full-fat)

1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican

3 tablespoons green onions, white and green parts finely chopped

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups onion

2 tablespoons garlic

2 tablespoons New Mexico or ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican

1 cup canned diced tomatoes, (with green chilies, if desired)

6 poblano chilies or 10 California chilies, fire-roasted, peeled, seeded, and chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1½ cups cilantro stems, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, or more to taste

For the meatballs: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium heat and add onion, carrot, garlic, and a pinch each salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring frequently, 10 minutes, until soft. Stir in cumin and chili powder and cook 1 minute, until spices become fragrant. Scrape mixture into a large mixing bowl. Add chicken, rice, egg, yogurt, oregano, green onions, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Squeeze and knead until well blended. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Form into 1-inch meatballs. Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook meatballs in batches 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Turn and cook other side 5 minutes. Set aside. For the sauce: Add oil to a large, heavy-lidded saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and a sprinkling each salt and pepper. Add broth, oregano, tomatoes, chilies, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered 20 minutes, until mixture just coats a spoon. Add salt, pepper, and lime juice to taste. Pour sauce over meatballs and heat 5 minutes. Serve 6 to 8 meatballs in soup bowls over rice or grits or serve stuffed into warm tortillas.

Cook’s Notes

• If using fresh chilies (my preference), don’t be intimidated by the idea of fire roasting. Place chilies directly over a gas flame or under a broiler. Cook and turn until all sides are charred. Place in a plastic bag and steam 10 minutes. Scrape off burnt skin, slice open, and remove and discard stems and seeds.

• You can serve these meatballs over rice or use them as part of a taco buffet. They also make a great sandwich filling for French rolls garnished with avocado, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce.

• Make a larger batch and store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze to use for quick lunches or unexpected guests.

Nutrition info Mexican Chicken Meatballs (Albondigas) In A Green Chili Sauce (Per Serving): Calories 427 (230 From Fat); Fat 26g (Sat. 6g); Chol 95mg; Sodium 686mg; Carb 26g; Fiber 5g; Protein 26g

