Mexican Chicken Meatballs Recipe
By Mary Subialka,6 days ago
Sure, a bag of frozen prepared meatballs heated up and tossed with bottled barbecue sauce can be a welcome sight at the buffet table, but you can step up your game and score points with these Mexican Chicken Meatballs by meat expert Bruce Aidells , which he created for Real Food . You can help yourself out and get a step ahead by preparing the meatballs the day before cooking. He suggests serving them as a main course over rice or in tortillas, but they would be tasty bites on their own, too.
Plus, scroll down for handy links to a number of recipes I have highlighted on this site for additional game-day snacks, hearty bites, and sweets—including more meatball recipes from Aidells.
Mexican Chicken Meatballs (Albondigas) in a Green Chili Sauce
Makes 6 Servings
Albondigas can be made with many choices of meat, such as pork, beef, turkey, veal, chicken, or a combination thereof. Experiment with whatever suits you. Ground chicken works well and has good flavor and texture. Often albondigas are served as a soup in a rich chicken broth spiked with chilies, but I find they make an excellent main course combined with a simple green chili sauce. I like to serve them over rice or grits and provide warm tortillas on the side. —Bruce Aidells
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 cup finely chopped onion
½ cup finely chopped carrot
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon New Mexico or ancho chili powder
1¼ pounds ground chicken (I prefer dark meat)
¾ cup cooked rice
1 large egg, lightly beaten
¼ cup Greek yogurt (I prefer full-fat)
1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
3 tablespoons green onions, white and green parts finely chopped
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the Sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups onion
2 tablespoons garlic
2 tablespoons New Mexico or ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
1 cup canned diced tomatoes, (with green chilies, if desired)
6 poblano chilies or 10 California chilies, fire-roasted, peeled, seeded, and chopped
1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
1½ cups cilantro stems, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, or more to taste
- For the meatballs: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium heat and add onion, carrot, garlic, and a pinch each salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring frequently, 10 minutes, until soft. Stir in cumin and chili powder and cook 1 minute, until spices become fragrant.
- Scrape mixture into a large mixing bowl. Add chicken, rice, egg, yogurt, oregano, green onions, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Squeeze and knead until well blended. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Form into 1-inch meatballs.
- Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook meatballs in batches 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Turn and cook other side 5 minutes. Set aside.
- For the sauce: Add oil to a large, heavy-lidded saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and a sprinkling each salt and pepper. Add broth, oregano, tomatoes, chilies, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered 20 minutes, until mixture just coats a spoon. Add salt, pepper, and lime juice to taste.
- Pour sauce over meatballs and heat 5 minutes. Serve 6 to 8 meatballs in soup bowls over rice or grits or serve stuffed into warm tortillas.
Cook’s Notes
• If using fresh chilies (my preference), don’t be intimidated by the idea of fire roasting. Place chilies directly over a gas flame or under a broiler. Cook and turn until all sides are charred. Place in a plastic bag and steam 10 minutes. Scrape off burnt skin, slice open, and remove and discard stems and seeds.
• You can serve these meatballs over rice or use them as part of a taco buffet. They also make a great sandwich filling for French rolls garnished with avocado, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce.
• Make a larger batch and store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze to use for quick lunches or unexpected guests.
Nutrition info Mexican Chicken Meatballs (Albondigas) In A Green Chili Sauce (Per Serving): Calories 427 (230 From Fat); Fat 26g (Sat. 6g); Chol 95mg; Sodium 686mg; Carb 26g; Fiber 5g; Protein 26g
