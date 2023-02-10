The Twin Cities Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, 2023

Provided

Whether you’re a single lady or happily partnered, gearing up for a night on the town or staying in to rewatch your favorite early-2000s rom-coms, Valentine’s Day is a great time to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. We’ve got the local recs to make this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day the best yet!

Food & Drink

Cookie Cart

In search of an activity? Look no further than Cookie Cart ’s Valentine’s Decorating Kit. Create your own personalized V-Day sugar cookies using seasonal icing and sprinkles.

Glam Doll Donuts

Eat Street’s Glam Doll Donuts are as cute as they are delicious. This Valentine’s Day, order a batch of heart-shaped donuts (or a cookie-decorating kit) to share with loved ones. You can even customize them with a special message!

Mademoiselle Miel

Artist, beekeeper, chocolatier, and chef Susan Brown launched St. Paul’s Mademoiselle Miel in 2011 and was recognized for her chocolate in USA Today in 2018. Her bonbons and artisanal chocolates, made with honey from her rooftop hives, are the perfect sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.

Marigold MPLS

Stop by this adorable Kingfield store to shop all the best non-alcoholic beverages that make perfect Pinterest-worthy mocktails. Minnesota’s first non-alcoholic spirits, liquor, and wine store stocks sparkling THC and CBD-infused beverages, N/A options made by your favorite local distilleries and breweries, and functional beverages (yes, including Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics line).

Romantic Restaurants

The Twin Cities metro is known for its fantastic dining scene, and this February, many restaurants are pulling out all the stops to create a romantic evening for guests. Fhima’s , Saint Dinette , Alma , Mara , and Tilia are just a few of the local restaurants offering a special Valentine’s Day menu.

Gifts

Bouquets by Carolyn

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a bouquet of roses. Bouquets by Carolyn in St. Paul offers seasonal bouquets that include a vase of elegant red roses and colorful assortments to light up your home.

Candles

Candles are perfect for creating that V-Day ambience. Roseline’s Candles has a Valentine’s Day collection with scents like Roses & Vanilla, Japanese Cherry Blossom, and Love Spell (based on the Victoria’s Secret scent), while Kobi Co.’s #LoveDeluxe gift set includes a candle, chocolates, and a bath bomb.

Jewelry

Add a little sparkle to your Valentine’s Day. Whether your partner’s taste is quirky or classic, these Twin Cities designers will have the perfect bangle to make them smile. A piece from Minnesota-owned brands like elaMariie , Everthine , EC Design, Npauj , MEND Jewelry (just to name a few!) can provide the finishing touch for a date-night outfit.

Romance Novels

Here in the Twin Cities, there’s no shortage of independent bookstores to support. Visit Birchbark Books & Native Arts , Moon Palace Books , Magers & Quinn, Comma , or the Irreverent Bookworm to pick up a romance novel to get in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

Experiences

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Impress your date with your advanced cooking skills and sign up for a Cooks of Crocus Hill Valentine’s Day Cooking Class . Learn techniques to create a romantic dinner for two from professional chefs. Whether you’re gluten-free, vegetarian, or an amateur in the kitchen, Cooks of Crocus Hill has a class for you.

Face Foundrié

Get your glow on at Face Foundrié , a “focused facial bar” founded by local entrepreneur Michele Henry. With easy same-day booking and several locations around the Twin Cities, this is a great way to pamper your partner (or gal pals!) this Valentine’s Day.

Old St. Anthony Valentine’s Night Market

On Friday, Feb. 11, visit this night market at the Machine Shop, a beautiful event venue in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood, to shop handmade goods from Minnesota artisans. Listen to music and sip some beer or cocktails while you shop for the perfect gift.

Sip ’n Bloom

For more floral fun, Sip ’n Bloom hosts several Galentine’s-themed floral-arrangement events in the coming weeks. Gather a group of your friends and sign up to create your own farm-fresh bouquet, complete with a beautiful vase.

