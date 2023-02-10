Library in Littleton partially reopens after meth contamination closure

Littleton: proactive testing led to discovery of meth contamination at Bemis Public Library 00:38

Bemis Public Library in Littleton has taken a step towards normalcy following the discovery of elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination in its bathrooms. The library shut down in mid-January so testing and decontamination work could be conducted inside.

Bemis Public Library CBS

The library is now doing curbside pickup. Patrons can also renew their library card accounts.

There is now only a limited number of employees in the building and those staff are staying away from contaminated areas.

Once areas under remediation are isolated and the HVAC system can be turned back on, city officials anticipate allowing people back inside.

The situation in Littleton came after libraries in Boulder and Englewood also dealt with recent discoveries of meth contamination.

