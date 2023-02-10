Athlete Spotlight: Meet Evan Stevenson

Lodi wrestler Evan Stevenson is a four-time letter winner. His best tournament finish before this season was third at the Capitol Conference Tournament, but Stevenson recently won his first-ever conference title this season at 145 pounds, winning a 5-2 decision over Waterloo’s Ryan Sturgill in the finals. He also played football his freshman year.

Trait:

Willingness to be coachable and a desire to continue to improve at all costs.

Best advice you’ve received from a coach?

Evan: Treat every match as if it’s a practice.

Favorite rivalry match?ES: Praire Du Chen

Go to warm-up song?ES: Crazy Train

Favorite subject?ES: Any Tech Ed classes

Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?ES: Undecided

Favorite memory with the school program so far?ES: The trips to Malecek Team Camp in the summer.

Favorite meal?ES: Breakfast burritos

Best invention in the last 100 years?ES: Bluetooth earbuds

Favorite sports team?ES: The Packers