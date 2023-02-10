Open in App
D’Marie Productions Announces New Film Division and New Sketch Series ‘Wish You Were Queer’ From Trixie Mattel (EXCLUSIVE)

By Charna Flam,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JI3YC_0kjLWBlw00

Creative production company, D’Marie Productions , has announced the launch of its brand new film division. The New York-based production company will expand from celebrity and commercial production to original documentaries, unscripted series, and much more. Owner and executive producer Frank Spadafora will lead the new division.

In addition to the new film division announcement, D’Marie Productions has revealed Kathryn Porter will serve as the new head of operations for branded and commercial content. Formerly, Porter served as a manager producer at HelloFresh and produced content for iHeartRadio, featuring music icons such as Lady Gaga, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran.

D’Marie Productions will produce the multi-format sketch LGBTQ+ variety series “Wish You Were Queer.” The series focuses on two comedians Michael Henry and Tim Murray as they perform standup on the road in North America for the first time. Trixie Mattel and David Silver serve as executive producers on “Wish You Were Queer.”

Spadafora commented, “After many years helping brands tell their stories, it’s time to tell a few of our own. Producing original long-format content has always been the goal and over the years we’ve amassed an incredible network of talent behind the camera that we’re excited to continue working with as we develop our film and television projects. As a company, it’ll be our priority to invest in LGBTQ+, diverse stories that connect with audiences which have been largely underrepresented on screen.”

In addition to “Wish You Were Queer,”  D’Marie Productions revealed the new film department’s first original project is a documentary from director David Sabshon, titled “Copyright Infringement.”

The upcoming documentary examines copyright infringement, through analyses of the law itself, social media’s impact on art, and how the art is valued. “Copyright Infringement” follows artist CJ Hendry during the run of her annual exhibition, “Copyright Infringement.” Spadafora is a producer on “Copy Infringement,” and Porter is a post-producer.

Watch the “Copyright Infringement” first look teaser.

