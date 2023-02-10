Open in App
Eau Claire, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Next Thursdays at the U: Anishinaabe insights on adapting to changing climate

6 days ago

How do Native peoples understand and respond to our changing climate? Michael Wassegijig Price, who serves as the traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) specialist for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, will address that question and others during his Thursdays at the U lecture on Feb. 16 at the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.

Price’s presentation, “Aanji-kamigaa — Changing Earth: Anishinaabe Insights on Adapting to Changing Climate,” will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall and will be livestreamed.

His role as TEK specialist involves integrating Anishinaabe language and cultural perspectives into research methods and resource management to make science more culturally relevant. Scientific terms like “tipping point,” “positive feedback loop” and “carbon footprint” are foreign to many tribal elders and community members. A basic level of science is required to understand each of these complex dynamics.

Price’s presentation will focus on the development of Anishinaabe vocabulary and concepts used to describe the abrupt changes brought on by climate change. He also will suggest ways to understand and adapt to a rapidly changing environment from an Anishinaabe worldview.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Benedictine College and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Montana. Price also completed a certificate in Ojibwe language instruction from Bemidji State University. He is Anishinaabe and an enrolled member of the Wikwemikong First Nations, Canada.

The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation. Neither seating reservations nor parking permits are needed for campus guests. In addition to the livestream option, the recordings are archived on the “Thursdays at the U” page.

The next presentation in the series will be Thursday, Feb. 23, with Ryan Urban presenting “New Deal-Era Post Office Murals.”

For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or email Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.

