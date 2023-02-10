Watch: PGA Tour Player's Putt Was So Bad it Ended Up in The Water

“Oh no. Oh WOW!”

If you’ve ever played golf then you know it’s a very hard game that can make you lose your mind from time to time. You also know it can be a very unfair sport that doesn’t always make sense.

You also know that if one of your putts ends up in the water, things have gone horrendously wrong.

That very thing happened in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday as Maverick McNealy’s lengthy birdie try on the par-3, 12th ended up in the drink.

Pros... they’re just like us! But yeah, they’re really not like us because he was able to salvage a bogey on the hole.

Check this out:

Golf!