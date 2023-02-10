Play Inc Arts presents "Big Fish" at Hardy Performing Arts Center

Play Inc Arts will present the 2013 Broadway musical adaptation and subsequent Tim Burton film “Big Fish” to the stage of Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Hardy Performing Arts Center starting this weekend.

Big Fish is the tale of a father, Edward, and his son Will. Edward is a notorious storyteller who is known for his fantastic tales about witches, mermaids, and giants, while Will is a news reporter who likes facts, not fantasy. As Will finds out he and his wife are expecting a child, he wants to discover who his dad really is before his dad is no longer around.

This is a wonderful story about parents and children, myth and truth, understanding and growth. Set in Alabama, the musical features all sorts of dance styles from the Alabama Stomp to tap dancing to country reels and some square dancing.

Aaron Knudsvig, who serves as artistic director and president of Play Inc Arts, and music director Shannon Shogren admit it can be a gamble to select a show that the general public doesn’t know.

“We always want to select a show that people will want to see,” said Knudsvig. “However we also want to select a show that gives our actors an exciting place to play, and those two things don’t always line up. But they can and should with a show like Big Fish.

“Getting the same crowds to come out to see Big Fish that came and saw “Beauty and the Beast” is difficult, but we know and are certain that people will be rewarded with a wonderful night of theatre that they will talk about for years.”

Big Fish will open on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., followed by a matinee performance the following day at 2 p.m. It also will be presented next Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, with the curtain rising at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before a 2 p.m. performance Sunday.

Tickets are available on the day of the event but also can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or by visiting www.playincarts.org.