San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

Forget the chocolates — yuk it up with Texas comics at Valentine's Day show Box of Laughs instead

By Brandon Rodriguez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXNTq_0kjLSV2O00
Box of Laughs returns to LOL Comedy Club with a lineup of Texas comedians.
This Valentine's Day, there are alternatives to the traditional box of chocolates. One of those is Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club's annual Box of Laughs performance, which this year features an array of Texas' top stand-up talent.

Dallas Vann will emcee for a lineup including Justin Governale, Ben Horn, Will Mosely, Ava Smartt, Holly Hart and Tori Pool.


Many Alamo City comedy fans are familiar with Pool, who hosts Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating podcast, produces Don't Tell Comedy San Antonio and co-created the card game Latino Card Revoked.

While Governale is known around the Lone Star State for his sharp wit, he may soon gain a national following thanks to his upcoming appearance on Season 9 of Discovery's Naked and Afraid . In his Instagram bio, Goverrnale calls himself a "Marine Sniper Has-Been," which puts him in a unique position for the task at hand.

$15, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio .

