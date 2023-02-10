South Carolina officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after a crash.
Capt. Chris Hirsch said the officer was hit just before 9 p.m. Thursday at Old Trolley and Community roads.
The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
