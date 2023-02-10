South Carolina officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after a crash.

Capt. Chris Hirsch said the officer was hit just before 9 p.m. Thursday at Old Trolley and Community roads.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

