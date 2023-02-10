Open in App
Summerville, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

South Carolina officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic after crash

By Tim Renaud,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PllID_0kjLQCaF00

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after a crash.

Capt. Chris Hirsch said the officer was hit just before 9 p.m. Thursday at Old Trolley and Community roads.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State
One injured in shooting at Dollar General in Colleton County
Jacksonboro, SC1 day ago
Tuesday Morning will close two locations in the Charleston area
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Authorities: 23 cats found dead, 49 others in poor health inside South Carolina home
Saint Stephen, SC1 day ago
Most Popular
Train collides with vehicle in Goose Creek
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
Troopers: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Andrews
Andrews, SC2 days ago
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to Reynolds Ave. shooting
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Pawleys Island man shot in the mouth during altercation, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Pawleys Island, SC2 days ago
Georgetown police release surveillance photos of man wanted in bank robbery
Georgetown, SC1 day ago
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
Charleston, SC5 days ago
Crews respond to vacant structure fire on Mary Street in downtown Charleston
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Coroner ID’s body of 18-year-old found in St. Stephen
Saint Stephen, SC3 days ago
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in St. Stephen, homicide investigation underway
Saint Stephen, SC3 days ago
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Charleston, SC5 days ago
Investigator finds missing dog hours after Johns Island home destroyed by fire
Charleston, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy